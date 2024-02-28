UCF beats Oklahoma State 77-71 for its second road win in Big 12 play

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Darius Johnson scored 17 points, Jaylin Sellers scored 10 of his 12 points in the second…

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Darius Johnson scored 17 points, Jaylin Sellers scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half, and UCF beat Oklahoma State 77-71 on Wednesday night for its second Big 12 road win in eight attempts this season.

UCF (15-12, 6-9), coming off a 75-61 win over No. 23 Texas Tech on Saturday, won back-to-back conference games for the first time this season.

Johnson sank a jumper early in the second half to give UCF its first lead of the game at 43-42. Ibrahima Diallo added a dunk on UCF’s next possession for a 7-0 start to the second half.

Diallo made a putback with 2:41 left to extend the lead to 70-63 following a 6-0 run.

Oklahoma State guard Quion Williams had a layup attempt roll off and C.J. Walker grabbed the defensive rebound before making 1 of 2 free throws with 35.8 seconds left for a 71-67 lead. Marchelus Avery came up with an offensive rebound on the missed free throw and Johnson sealed it with two free throws with 26.2 left.

Shemarri Allen also scored 12 points, including eight of his team’s 27 made free throws, and Walker added 10 points for UCF. Walker, who entered with two made 3-pointers on the season, made back-to-back shots from distance to pull UCF within 38-33 late in the first half.

John-Michael Wright scored 22 points and made five 3-pointers for Oklahoma State (12-16, 4-11). Eric Dailey Jr. added 15 points and Javon Small scored 13.

Wright made four 3-pointers in the opening six minutes of the game to give Oklahoma State a 16-11 lead. Wright finished the half with 15 points and Dailey added 13 as the Cowboys held a 42-38 lead at the break. Oklahoma State was 4 of 13 from 3-point range in the first half, with nine attempts coming from Wright.

UCF returns home to face No. 8 Iowa State on Saturday. Oklahoma State plays at Texas on Saturday.

