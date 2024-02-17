UC Santa Barbara wins 77-71 over Hawaii

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Ajay Mitchell scored 23 points as UC Santa Barbara beat Hawaii 77-71 on Saturday night.…

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Ajay Mitchell scored 23 points as UC Santa Barbara beat Hawaii 77-71 on Saturday night.

Mitchell added five assists for the Gauchos (14-11, 7-8 Big West Conference). Josh Pierre-Louis scored 16 points while shooting 7 for 11 and added four steals. Matija Belic had 11 points and shot 4 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Tom Beattie finished with 15 points and six rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (15-12, 7-8). Bernardo da Silva added 14 points and seven rebounds for Hawaii. In addition, Justin McKoy had 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.