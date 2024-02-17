Live Radio
UC Riverside wins 67-61 against UC Davis

The Associated Press

February 17, 2024, 7:41 PM

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Barrington Hargress had 18 points in UC Riverside’s 67-61 victory over UC Davis on Saturday night.

Hargress had six assists and three steals for the Highlanders (12-15, 7-8 Big West Conference). Isaiah Moses and Kaleb Smith added 13 points apiece.

The Aggies (15-11, 10-5) were led by Ty Johnson, who recorded 22 points and five assists. Kane Milling added 12 points for UC Davis. In addition, Elijah Pepper had nine points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

