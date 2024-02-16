UC Riverside visits UC Davis after Pepper’s 32-point outing

UC Riverside Highlanders (11-15, 6-8 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (15-10, 10-4 Big West) Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

UC Riverside Highlanders (11-15, 6-8 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (15-10, 10-4 Big West)

Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis hosts the UC Riverside Highlanders after Elijah Pepper scored 32 points in UC Davis’ 78-74 loss to the Long Beach State Beach.

The Aggies are 9-5 in home games. UC Davis ranks sixth in the Big West with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Niko Rocak averaging 2.6.

The Highlanders have gone 6-8 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside is fourth in the Big West with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyle Owens averaging 1.9.

UC Davis’ average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game UC Riverside allows. UC Riverside’s 39.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than UC Davis has allowed to its opponents (42.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty Johnson is averaging 16.6 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Aggies.

Isaiah Moses is scoring 12.7 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Highlanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 37.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.