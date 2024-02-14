UC Riverside visits CSU Fullerton following Jones’ 21-point performance

UC Riverside Highlanders (10-15, 5-8 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (11-13, 4-8 Big West) Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

UC Riverside Highlanders (10-15, 5-8 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (11-13, 4-8 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton hosts the UC Riverside Highlanders after Max Jones scored 21 points in CSU Fullerton’s 73-71 loss to the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Titans are 5-4 on their home court. CSU Fullerton has a 6-12 record against opponents over .500.

The Highlanders are 5-8 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside has a 2-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

CSU Fullerton’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game UC Riverside gives up. UC Riverside averages 68.8 points per game, 0.7 more than the 68.1 CSU Fullerton allows.

The Titans and Highlanders square off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grayson Carper averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 6.6 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Jones is shooting 33.7% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

Isaiah Moses is averaging 12.8 points and 4.3 assists for the Highlanders. Barrington Hargress is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 38.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

