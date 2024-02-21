UC Riverside hosts UCSD after Tait-Jones’ 20-point game

UCSD Tritons (17-9, 11-3 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (12-15, 7-8 Big West) Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST…

UCSD Tritons (17-9, 11-3 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (12-15, 7-8 Big West)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD visits the UC Riverside Highlanders after Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 20 points in UCSD’s 76-69 victory over the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Highlanders have gone 9-3 in home games. UC Riverside has a 5-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tritons have gone 11-3 against Big West opponents. UCSD is seventh in the Big West with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Emmanuel Tshimanga averaging 1.7.

UC Riverside averages 69.1 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 67.8 UCSD allows. UCSD scores 5.8 more points per game (76.7) than UC Riverside gives up to opponents (70.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Moses is averaging 12.7 points and 4.2 assists for the Highlanders. Benjamin Griscti is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

Tait-Jones is averaging 13.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Tritons. Bryce Pope is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for UCSD.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Tritons: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

