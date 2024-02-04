UC Irvine wins 93-68 against Hawaii

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Bent Leuchten’s 15 points helped UC Irvine defeat Hawaii 93-68 on Saturday night. Leuchten also contributed…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Bent Leuchten’s 15 points helped UC Irvine defeat Hawaii 93-68 on Saturday night.

Leuchten also contributed six rebounds for the Anteaters (17-6, 10-1 Big West Conference). Carter Welling scored 14 points while shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 6 for 8 from the free-throw line, and added seven rebounds. Pierre Crockrell II finished 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Bernardo da Silva finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Rainbow Warriors (12-11, 4-7). Hawaii also got 16 points, five assists and two steals from JoVon McClanahan. In addition, Ryan Rapp finished with 15 points.

