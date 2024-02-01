UC Irvine visits Cal Poly after Sanders’ 32-point performance

UC Irvine Anteaters (15-6, 8-1 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-17, 0-9 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday,…

UC Irvine Anteaters (15-6, 8-1 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-17, 0-9 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -13.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly hosts the UC Irvine Anteaters after Kobe Sanders scored 32 points in Cal Poly’s 83-73 loss to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Mustangs have gone 3-6 in home games. Cal Poly is 4-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Anteaters are 8-1 against conference opponents. UC Irvine is third in the Big West with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Devin Tillis averaging 5.3.

Cal Poly’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game UC Irvine allows. UC Irvine averages 75.5 points per game, 2.8 more than the 72.7 Cal Poly allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sanders is averaging 18.7 points for the Mustangs. Quentin Jones is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

Justin Hohn is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Anteaters. Andre Henry is averaging 11.6 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 1-9, averaging 61.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 69.9 points, 37.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

