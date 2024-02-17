UC Irvine takes home win streak into matchup with CSU Bakersfield

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-15, 5-9 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (18-7, 11-2 Big West) Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-15, 5-9 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (18-7, 11-2 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine will try to keep its 11-game home win streak alive when the Anteaters play CSU Bakersfield.

The Anteaters are 9-0 on their home court. UC Irvine scores 76.2 points and has outscored opponents by 9.9 points per game.

The Roadrunners are 5-9 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield is sixth in the Big West with 34.6 rebounds per game led by Modestas Kancleris averaging 6.0.

UC Irvine scores 76.2 points, 6.9 more per game than the 69.3 CSU Bakersfield gives up. CSU Bakersfield averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game UC Irvine gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre Crockrell II is averaging 7.7 points and 6.1 assists for the Anteaters. Andre Henry is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

Kaleb Higgins is averaging 16.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Roadrunners. Corey Stephenson is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.