UC Irvine plays CSU Bakersfield, aims for 12th straight home win

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-15, 5-9 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (18-7, 11-2 Big West) Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-15, 5-9 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (18-7, 11-2 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine hosts CSU Bakersfield aiming to prolong its 11-game home winning streak.

The Anteaters have gone 9-0 in home games. UC Irvine has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Roadrunners are 5-9 in Big West play. CSU Bakersfield ranks second in the Big West with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Fidelis Okereke averaging 1.7.

UC Irvine averages 76.2 points, 6.9 more per game than the 69.3 CSU Bakersfield allows. CSU Bakersfield has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of UC Irvine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hohn is scoring 12.8 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Anteaters. Andre Henry is averaging 11.4 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the past 10 games for UC Irvine.

Modestas Kancleris is averaging 6.2 points and six rebounds for the Roadrunners. Marvin McGhee is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

