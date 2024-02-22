UC Irvine hosts Mitchell and UCSB

UCSB Gauchos (14-11, 7-8 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (19-7, 12-2 Big West) Irvine, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST…

UCSB Gauchos (14-11, 7-8 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (19-7, 12-2 Big West)

Irvine, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -10; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB visits the UC Irvine Anteaters after Ajay Mitchell scored 23 points in UCSB’s 77-71 victory against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Anteaters have gone 10-0 in home games. UC Irvine averages 76.2 points while outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game.

The Gauchos are 7-8 in Big West play. UCSB is third in the Big West with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Pierre-Louis averaging 4.3.

UC Irvine’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game UCSB gives up. UCSB has shot at a 49.5% clip from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of UC Irvine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hohn is averaging 12.7 points for the Anteaters. Andre Henry is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

Cole Anderson is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, while averaging 10.2 points. Mitchell is averaging 19.3 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games for UCSB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 73.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

