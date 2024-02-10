UC Irvine Anteaters face the UC Riverside Highlanders, look for 6th straight victory

UC Irvine Anteaters (18-6, 11-1 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (9-15, 4-8 Big West) Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

UC Irvine Anteaters (18-6, 11-1 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (9-15, 4-8 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine is looking to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Anteaters take on UC Riverside.

The Highlanders have gone 8-3 in home games. UC Riverside allows 71.0 points and has been outscored by 3.0 points per game.

The Anteaters are 11-1 in conference play. UC Irvine ranks second in the Big West scoring 38.4 points per game in the paint led by Derin Saran averaging 6.8.

UC Riverside is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 39.9% UC Irvine allows to opponents. UC Irvine has shot at a 47.7% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 45.7% shooting opponents of UC Riverside have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Moses is scoring 12.8 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Highlanders. Barrington Hargress is averaging 12.1 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

Pierre Crockrell II is averaging 7.5 points and 6.1 assists for the Anteaters. Justin Hohn is averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for UC Irvine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 38.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Anteaters: 9-1, averaging 72.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

