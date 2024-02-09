UC Davis visits Hawaii following McKoy’s 22-point game

UC Davis Aggies (15-8, 10-2 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (13-11, 5-7 Big West) Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST…

UC Davis Aggies (15-8, 10-2 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (13-11, 5-7 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii takes on the UC Davis Aggies after Justin McKoy scored 22 points in Hawaii’s 94-86 overtime victory against the UCSD Tritons.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 9-6 in home games. Hawaii has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aggies have gone 10-2 against Big West opponents. UC Davis is sixth in the Big West scoring 71.9 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

Hawaii scores 71.8 points, 5.2 more per game than the 66.6 UC Davis gives up. UC Davis averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Hawaii allows.

The Rainbow Warriors and Aggies match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel Coleman is shooting 43.9% and averaging 13.5 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Juan Munoz is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

Elijah Pepper is averaging 20.9 points and 1.9 steals for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

