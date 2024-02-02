UC Davis visits Cal Poly after Sanders’ 23-point game

UC Davis Aggies (13-8, 8-2 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-18, 0-10 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday,…

UC Davis Aggies (13-8, 8-2 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-18, 0-10 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly takes on the UC Davis Aggies after Kobe Sanders scored 23 points in Cal Poly’s 73-59 loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Mustangs are 3-7 in home games. Cal Poly is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aggies are 8-2 in Big West play. UC Davis is ninth in the Big West scoring 26.7 points per game in the paint led by Ty Johnson averaging 9.0.

Cal Poly’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game UC Davis gives up. UC Davis has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Cal Poly have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Hyder is shooting 29.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 10.3 points and 1.6 steals. Sanders is shooting 44.1% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

Niko Rocak is averaging 5.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Aggies. Elijah Pepper is averaging 22.5 points over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 60.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 73.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.