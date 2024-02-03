UAPB plays Mississippi Valley State after Milton’s 26-point showing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (9-11, 4-3 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-21, 0-8 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday,…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (9-11, 4-3 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-21, 0-8 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB visits the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after Kylen Milton scored 26 points in UAPB’s 86-70 victory against the Grambling Tigers.

The Delta Devils are 0-4 on their home court. Mississippi Valley State averages 15.4 turnovers per game and is 0-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Golden Lions are 4-3 in conference matchups. UAPB is 3-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Mississippi Valley State is shooting 37.7% from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points lower than the 47.8% UAPB allows to opponents. UAPB’s 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points lower than Mississippi Valley State has given up to its opponents (50.3%).

The Delta Devils and Golden Lions face off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayquan Brown is shooting 41.4% and averaging 16.8 points for the Delta Devils. Donovan Sanders is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

Joe French averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Lions, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Rashad Williams is shooting 39.2% and averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for UAPB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 56.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Golden Lions: 5-5, averaging 80.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.