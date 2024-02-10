UAPB hosts Kendall and Alcorn State

Alcorn State Braves (5-17, 4-5 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-12, 5-4 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 3:35 p.m.…

Alcorn State Braves (5-17, 4-5 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-12, 5-4 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 3:35 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Lions -2; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State takes on the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions after Jeremiah Kendall scored 21 points in Alcorn State’s 78-67 loss to the Grambling Tigers.

The Golden Lions are 6-3 on their home court. UAPB has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Braves have gone 4-5 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State gives up 81.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 11.9 points per game.

UAPB’s average of 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Alcorn State allows. Alcorn State averages 69.5 points per game, 14.4 fewer points than the 83.9 UAPB gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe French is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Lions, while averaging 15.2 points. Kylen Milton is shooting 49.3% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games for UAPB.

Kendall is averaging 16.3 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Braves. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Braves: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.