UAPB faces Alabama State, looks to stop 3-game slide

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-14, 5-6 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (11-13, 6-5 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-14, 5-6 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (11-13, 6-5 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -7; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB looks to stop its three-game slide with a win against Alabama State.

The Hornets have gone 5-3 at home. Alabama State has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Lions are 5-6 against conference opponents. UAPB allows 82.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.2 points per game.

Alabama State is shooting 38.1% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points lower than the 46.4% UAPB allows to opponents. UAPB averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Alabama State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Hines is averaging 10.7 points for the Hornets.

Kylen Milton is averaging 18.1 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Golden Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 37.6 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Golden Lions: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.