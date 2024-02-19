UAPB faces Alabama A&M after Williams’ 33-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (11-14, 6-6 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (7-18, 6-6 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (11-14, 6-6 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (7-18, 6-6 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB plays the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after Rashad Williams scored 33 points in UAPB’s 80-74 victory over the Alabama State Hornets.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-4 in home games. Alabama A&M is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Lions are 6-6 in SWAC play. UAPB has a 5-12 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Alabama A&M’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UAPB allows. UAPB has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of Alabama A&M have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Blackwell is averaging 4.4 points for the Bulldogs. Dailin Smith is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

Williams is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Lions, while averaging 17.9 points and 3.3 assists. Kylen Milton is shooting 47.2% and averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for UAPB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Golden Lions: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.