UAPB and Jackson State square off in conference showdown

Jackson State Tigers (9-14, 5-5 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-13, 5-5 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 8:30 p.m.…

Jackson State Tigers (9-14, 5-5 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-13, 5-5 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Lions -1; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: Kylen Milton and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions host Ken Evans and the Jackson State Tigers in SWAC play Monday.

The Golden Lions are 6-4 in home games. UAPB ranks 19th in college basketball averaging 10.7 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.9% from deep. Rashad Williams leads the team averaging 3.4 makes while shooting 40.2% from 3-point range.

The Tigers are 5-5 in SWAC play. Jackson State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UAPB is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Jackson State allows to opponents. Jackson State’s 40.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points lower than UAPB has allowed to its opponents (46.5%).

The Golden Lions and Tigers face off Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milton is scoring 18.6 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Golden Lions. Williams is averaging 12.9 points and 1.0 rebound while shooting 40.2% over the last 10 games for UAPB.

Zeke Cook is averaging 6.5 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Evans is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.