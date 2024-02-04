UAB visits SMU following overtime win against North Texas

UAB Blazers (14-7, 6-2 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (14-7, 5-3 AAC) Dallas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs…

UAB Blazers (14-7, 6-2 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (14-7, 5-3 AAC)

Dallas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -7.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: UAB visits the SMU Mustangs followingUAB’s 82-79 overtime victory over the North Texas Mean Green.

The Mustangs have gone 10-2 at home. SMU is the AAC leader with 40.2 rebounds per game led by Samuell Williamson averaging 7.4.

The Blazers have gone 6-2 against AAC opponents. UAB has a 6-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

SMU scores 75.8 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 75.9 UAB allows. UAB scores 13.8 more points per game (77.8) than SMU gives up to opponents (64.0).

The Mustangs and Blazers face off Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chuck Harris is averaging 13.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Mustangs. Zhuric Phelps is averaging 13.5 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 38.9% over the past 10 games for SMU.

Eric Gaines is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Blazers. Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 15.7 points and 11.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 40.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Blazers: 8-2, averaging 79.6 points, 37.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.