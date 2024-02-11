UAB visits Haggerty and Tulsa

UAB Blazers (15-8, 7-3 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-10, 3-7 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UAB Blazers (15-8, 7-3 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-10, 3-7 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -3; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa hosts the UAB Blazers after PJ Haggerty scored 20 points in Tulsa’s 68-55 loss to the North Texas Mean Green.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 11-3 at home. Tulsa is sixth in the AAC scoring 76.7 points while shooting 43.8% from the field.

The Blazers are 7-3 in conference games. UAB is 3-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Tulsa is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 44.3% UAB allows to opponents. UAB averages 77.3 points per game, 4.0 more than the 73.3 Tulsa allows.

The Golden Hurricane and Blazers match up Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cobe Williams is averaging 13.8 points, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals for the Golden Hurricane. Haggerty is averaging 22.9 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 50.3% over the past 10 games for Tulsa.

Eric Gaines is averaging 12.4 points, 5.1 assists and 2.3 steals for the Blazers. Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 3-7, averaging 76.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Blazers: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 39.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

