UAB hosts No. 20 Florida Atlantic following Davis’ 24-point game

Florida Atlantic Owls (18-4, 8-1 AAC) at UAB Blazers (14-8, 6-3 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida Atlantic Owls (18-4, 8-1 AAC) at UAB Blazers (14-8, 6-3 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Florida Atlantic takes on the UAB Blazers after Johnell Davis scored 24 points in Florida Atlantic’s 102-70 victory over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Blazers are 9-3 on their home court. UAB averages 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Owls have gone 8-1 against AAC opponents. Florida Atlantic has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UAB is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 43.2% Florida Atlantic allows to opponents. Florida Atlantic has shot at a 48.8% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 44.9% shooting opponents of UAB have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Gaines is shooting 38.2% and averaging 12.2 points for the Blazers. Daniel Ortiz is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UAB.

Davis is averaging 18.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Owls. Alijah Martin is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 7-3, averaging 78.6 points, 38.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Owls: 8-2, averaging 82.1 points, 39.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

