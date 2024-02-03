Tyson’s 18, Williamson’s layup and-1 late helps Seattle beat Cal Baptist 61-60

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Tyson scored 18 points and Kobe Williamson converted a three-point play with seven second left…

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Tyson scored 18 points and Kobe Williamson converted a three-point play with seven second left as Seattle beat Cal Baptist 61-60 on Saturday night.

Tyson had five rebounds for the Redhawks (13-9, 6-5 Western Athletic Conference). Alex Schumacher finished 6 of 11 from the field to add 15 points. Williamson shot 3 of 8 from the field and 3 for 3 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

Dominique Daniels Jr. led the way for the Lancers (13-8, 6-4) with 26 points. Brantly Stevenson added 10 points for Cal Baptist. In addition, Hunter Goodrick had eight points, 16 rebounds and five assists. The Lancers ended a five-game winning streak with the loss.

Both teams play on Thursday. Seattle U hosts Abilene Christian and Cal Baptist hosts UT Arlington.

