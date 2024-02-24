Tyson leads Seattle U against UT Rio Grande Valley after 27-point game

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-20, 2-13 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (17-10, 10-6 WAC) Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-20, 2-13 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (17-10, 10-6 WAC)

Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -18; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U hosts the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros after Cameron Tyson scored 27 points in Seattle U’s 69-49 victory against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Redhawks have gone 13-3 in home games. Seattle U ranks eighth in the WAC with 31.0 points per game in the paint led by Brandton Chatfield averaging 7.3.

The Vaqueros are 2-13 in WAC play. UT Rio Grande Valley is 2-13 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Seattle U’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game UT Rio Grande Valley gives up. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Seattle U allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson is scoring 17.5 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Redhawks.

Elijah Elliott is shooting 36.4% and averaging 15.9 points for the Vaqueros.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 38.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Vaqueros: 1-9, averaging 69.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.