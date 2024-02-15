Tyler Bertram scores 20 points to lead Albany over NJIT 83-58

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Tyler Bertram had 20 points in Albany’s 83-58 victory over NJIT on Thursday night. Bertram shot…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Tyler Bertram had 20 points in Albany’s 83-58 victory over NJIT on Thursday night.

Bertram shot 7 for 13, including 6 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Great Danes (12-13, 4-6 America East Conference). Amar’e Marshall scored 18 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line. Sebastian Thomas had 16 points and shot 6 for 14 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Elijah Buchanan led the Highlanders (7-16, 3-8) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. NJIT also got seven points and seven rebounds from Daniel Schreier. In addition, Levi Lawal had seven points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

