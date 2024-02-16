Live Radio
Turner scores 17 off the bench, San Diego downs Portland 71-66

The Associated Press

February 16, 2024, 12:32 AM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Deuce Turner scored 17 points off the bench to help lead San Diego past Portland 71-66 on Thursday night.

Turner added six rebounds for the Toreros (16-11, 6-6 West Coast Conference). PJ Hayes had 14 points and Kevin Patton Jr. scored 13.

Tyler Harris finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for the Pilots (9-18, 3-9). Bol Dengdit added 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Tyler Robertson had 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

