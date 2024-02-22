Turner scores 15 points, Sakota hits late free throws to lift Northeastern over Elon 61-58

BOSTON (AP) — Jared Turner scored 15 points to lead Northeastern and Luka Sakota secured the victory with three free…

BOSTON (AP) — Jared Turner scored 15 points to lead Northeastern and Luka Sakota secured the victory with three free throws with four seconds remaining as the Huskies took down Elon 61-58 on Thursday night.

Max Mackinnon hit a 3-pointer to give Elon a 58-57 lead with eight seconds to go. Sakota added the game-winning free throws. Elon had a turnover on its final possession.

Turner shot 5 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Huskies (11-17, 6-9 Coastal Athletic Association). Masai Troutman scored 13 points while going 5 of 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range), and added six rebounds. Rashad King went 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

The Phoenix (12-16, 5-10) were led in scoring by Nick Dorn, who finished with 14 points. Mackinnon added 13 points and seven rebounds. Sam Sherry finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Northeastern went into the half leading 36-26. King scored 12 points in the half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.