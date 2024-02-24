Turner leads San Diego against No. 18 Saint Mary’s (CA) after 30-point game

San Diego Toreros (16-12, 6-7 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (22-6, 13-0 WCC) Moraga, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Diego Toreros (16-12, 6-7 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (22-6, 13-0 WCC)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego visits the No. 18 Saint Mary’s Gaels after Deuce Turner scored 30 points in San Diego’s 82-69 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Gaels are 13-3 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks third in the WCC with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Joshua Jefferson averaging 5.0.

The Toreros are 6-7 in WCC play. San Diego is 4-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 74.1 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 76.5 San Diego allows. San Diego has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points greater than the 38.8% shooting opponents of Saint Mary’s (CA) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Mahaney is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 13.9 points.

Turner is averaging 15.2 points for the Toreros.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 10-0, averaging 77.5 points, 38.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points per game.

Toreros: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

