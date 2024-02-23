Turner leads Montana State against Sacramento State after 27-point showing

Sacramento State Hornets (6-22, 2-13 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (12-15, 7-7 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Sacramento State Hornets (6-22, 2-13 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (12-15, 7-7 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State hosts the Sacramento State Hornets after Eddie Turner III scored 27 points in Montana State’s 72-67 victory against the Portland State Vikings.

The Bobcats have gone 9-6 in home games. Montana State is 3-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hornets are 2-13 in Big Sky play. Sacramento State gives up 70.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.8 points per game.

Montana State is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 46.8% Sacramento State allows to opponents. Sacramento State’s 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than Montana State has given up to its opponents (47.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Ford III is shooting 47.3% and averaging 15.4 points for the Bobcats. Tyler Patterson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Montana State.

Duncan Powell is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Hornets. Austin Patterson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Hornets: 0-10, averaging 57.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.