Turner and San Diego host Loyola Marymount

Loyola Marymount Lions (10-12, 3-5 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (13-11, 3-6 WCC)

San Diego; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego faces the Loyola Marymount Lions after Deuce Turner scored 23 points in San Diego’s 70-59 win over the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Toreros are 9-5 on their home court. San Diego is seventh in the WCC with 13.3 assists per game led by Wayne McKinney III averaging 2.9.

The Lions are 3-5 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when winning the turnover battle.

San Diego scores 72.6 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 70.5 Loyola Marymount gives up. Loyola Marymount has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 45.0% shooting opponents of San Diego have averaged.

The Toreros and Lions match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Jamerson II is averaging 8.3 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Toreros. PJ Hayes is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Alex Merkviladze is averaging 11 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Lions. Dominick Harris is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.