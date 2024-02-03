Tulsa visits No. 20 Florida Atlantic after Davis’ 28-point game

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-8, 3-5 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (17-4, 7-1 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-8, 3-5 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (17-4, 7-1 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -17.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Florida Atlantic faces the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Johnell Davis scored 28 points in Florida Atlantic’s 66-63 win against the North Texas Mean Green.

The Owls have gone 8-1 at home. Florida Atlantic is second in the AAC scoring 82.5 points while shooting 48.6% from the field.

The Golden Hurricane are 3-5 against AAC opponents. Tulsa is the top team in the AAC scoring 15.0 fast break points per game.

Florida Atlantic averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Tulsa allows. Tulsa averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Florida Atlantic allows.

The Owls and Golden Hurricane face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 18.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Owls.

PJ Haggerty is averaging 19.5 points, 3.5 assists and two steals for the Golden Hurricane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 8-2, averaging 81.5 points, 39.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 5-5, averaging 79.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.



