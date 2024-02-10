Tulsa hosts UAB following Haggerty’s 20-point performance

UAB Blazers (15-8, 7-3 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-10, 3-7 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UAB Blazers (15-8, 7-3 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-10, 3-7 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa hosts the UAB Blazers after PJ Haggerty scored 20 points in Tulsa’s 68-55 loss to the North Texas Mean Green.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 11-3 in home games. Tulsa scores 76.7 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Blazers are 7-3 in AAC play. UAB scores 77.3 points and has outscored opponents by 1.7 points per game.

Tulsa’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game UAB gives up. UAB averages 77.3 points per game, 4.0 more than the 73.3 Tulsa gives up to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haggerty is shooting 47.8% and averaging 19.7 points for the Golden Hurricane. Cobe Williams is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

Eric Gaines is averaging 12.4 points, 5.1 assists and 2.3 steals for the Blazers. Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 3-7, averaging 76.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Blazers: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 39.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

