Tulsa hosts North Texas following Edwards’ 31-point game

North Texas Mean Green (12-9, 5-4 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-9, 3-6 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

North Texas Mean Green (12-9, 5-4 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-9, 3-6 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -4.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas visits the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Jason Edwards scored 31 points in North Texas’ 60-55 loss to the South Florida Bulls.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 11-2 in home games. Tulsa scores 77.7 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Mean Green are 5-4 against conference opponents. North Texas is the best team in the AAC allowing only 60.2 points per game while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

Tulsa makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than North Texas has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). North Texas averages 67.2 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 73.6 Tulsa gives up to opponents.

The Golden Hurricane and Mean Green match up Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cobe Williams is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, while averaging 14 points, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals.

Edwards is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, while averaging 18.3 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 4-6, averaging 80.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Mean Green: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 37.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.