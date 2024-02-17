Tulsa hosts Evee and Rice

Rice Owls (9-15, 3-8 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-12, 3-9 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Rice Owls (9-15, 3-8 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-12, 3-9 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane -4.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rice plays the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Travis Evee scored 20 points in Rice’s 69-65 loss to the South Florida Bulls.

The Golden Hurricane are 11-4 in home games. Tulsa has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Owls are 3-8 in conference play. Rice allows 76.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

Tulsa is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Rice allows to opponents. Rice averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Tulsa gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cobe Williams is averaging 13.2 points, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Golden Hurricane. PJ Haggerty is averaging 22.6 points over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

Evee averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc. Mekhi Mason is averaging 16.8 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for Rice.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 3-7, averaging 74.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Owls: 3-7, averaging 73.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

