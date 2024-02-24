Tulsa faces Charlotte after Haggerty’s 24-point game

Charlotte 49ers (17-9, 11-3 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (13-13, 4-10 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Charlotte 49ers (17-9, 11-3 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (13-13, 4-10 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa hosts the Charlotte 49ers after PJ Haggerty scored 24 points in Tulsa’s 79-63 loss to the Wichita State Shockers.

The Golden Hurricane are 12-4 in home games. Tulsa is 5-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The 49ers have gone 11-3 against AAC opponents. Charlotte scores 69.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game.

Tulsa averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Charlotte allows. Charlotte averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.3 per game Tulsa gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haggerty is averaging 20.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and two steals for the Golden Hurricane.

Nik Graves is averaging 10.2 points for the 49ers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

49ers: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.