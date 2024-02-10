Tulane visits Jones and Memphis

Tulane Green Wave (13-9, 4-6 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (17-6, 6-4 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Tulane Green Wave (13-9, 4-6 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (17-6, 6-4 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the Tulane Green Wave after David Jones scored 23 points in Memphis’ 84-77 win over the Temple Owls.

The Tigers have gone 9-2 at home. Memphis averages 80.4 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Green Wave are 4-6 against conference opponents. Tulane leads the AAC scoring 85.1 points per game while shooting 48.8%.

Memphis averages 80.4 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 79.3 Tulane allows. Tulane averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Memphis gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 21.9 points, seven rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Tigers. Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Kevin Cross is averaging 18.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tulane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 81.9 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Green Wave: 4-6, averaging 79.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.