Tulane plays UAB following Forbes’ 21-point game

UAB Blazers (17-9, 9-4 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (13-12, 4-9 AAC) New Orleans; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UAB Blazers (17-9, 9-4 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (13-12, 4-9 AAC)

New Orleans; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -2.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane hosts the UAB Blazers after Jaylen Forbes scored 21 points in Tulane’s 81-67 loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

The Green Wave have gone 10-4 in home games. Tulane ranks third in the AAC with 36.0 points per game in the paint led by Kevin Cross averaging 8.3.

The Blazers have gone 9-4 against AAC opponents. UAB is fourth in the AAC with 38.5 rebounds per game led by Yaxel Lendeborg averaging 10.0.

Tulane’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that UAB gives up. UAB has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Tulane have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cross is scoring 17.6 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Green Wave. Forbes is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Tulane.

Lendeborg is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Blazers. Efrem Johnson is averaging 12.1 points and 1.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 3-7, averaging 79.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points per game.

Blazers: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.