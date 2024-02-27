Tulane Green Wave take on the North Texas Mean Green on 4-game losing streak

North Texas Mean Green (14-12, 7-7 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (13-13, 4-10 AAC) New Orleans; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

North Texas Mean Green (14-12, 7-7 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (13-13, 4-10 AAC)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane aims to end its four-game skid when the Green Wave play North Texas.

The Green Wave are 10-5 in home games. Tulane averages 83.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The Mean Green are 7-7 in AAC play. North Texas averages 67.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

Tulane averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.0 per game North Texas gives up. North Texas averages 67.2 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than the 80.0 Tulane allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Forbes is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, while averaging 14.2 points. Kevin Cross is shooting 44.5% and averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Tulane.

Jason Edwards is scoring 18.9 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Mean Green. Aaron Scott is averaging 10.1 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 38.7% over the past 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 2-8, averaging 76.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Mean Green: 3-7, averaging 64.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

