Troy faces UL Monroe for conference showdown

Troy Trojans (18-10, 11-4 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (11-15, 6-9 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST…

Troy Trojans (18-10, 11-4 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (11-15, 6-9 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tyreke Locure and the UL Monroe Warhawks host Christyon Eugene and the Troy Trojans in Sun Belt play.

The Warhawks are 8-5 on their home court. UL Monroe is eighth in the Sun Belt with 32.5 points per game in the paint led by Nika Metskhvarishvili averaging 4.0.

The Trojans are 11-4 in Sun Belt play. Troy ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Eugene averaging 3.6.

UL Monroe is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 42.1% Troy allows to opponents. Troy has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of UL Monroe have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Locure is averaging 10.8 points, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Warhawks. Metskhvarishvili is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

Eugene is scoring 15.1 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Trojans. Myles Rigsby is averaging 15.6 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games for Troy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.