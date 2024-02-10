Troy faces Kent State, looks for 6th straight victory

Kent State Golden Flashes (12-11, 5-6 MAC) at Troy Trojans (16-8, 10-2 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 4:33 p.m. EST…

Kent State Golden Flashes (12-11, 5-6 MAC) at Troy Trojans (16-8, 10-2 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 4:33 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Troy aims to keep its five-game win streak going when the Trojans take on Kent State.

The Trojans have gone 13-1 in home games. Troy ranks third in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.5 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Golden Flashes are 4-4 in road games. Kent State is fifth in the MAC with 13.0 assists per game led by Giovanni Santiago averaging 4.3.

Troy is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Kent State allows to opponents. Kent State has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 42.1% shooting opponents of Troy have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Dowd is averaging 6.8 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Trojans. Christyon Eugene is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Troy.

Jalen Sullinger is averaging 14.9 points for the Golden Flashes. VonCameron Davis is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Kent State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 39.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.