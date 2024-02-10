Tripp, Wofford Terriers take on the Citadel Bulldogs

Citadel Bulldogs (9-15, 1-10 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (13-11, 6-5 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Citadel Bulldogs (9-15, 1-10 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (13-11, 6-5 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quentin Millora-Brown and the Citadel Bulldogs visit Corey Tripp and the Wofford Terriers in SoCon play.

The Terriers are 9-1 in home games. Wofford is fourth in the SoCon with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyler Filewich averaging 3.3.

The Bulldogs are 1-10 against SoCon opponents. Citadel has a 6-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Wofford makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Citadel has allowed to its opponents (44.4%). Citadel has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of Wofford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tripp is averaging 16.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Terriers. Jackson Sivills is averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games for Wofford.

AJ Smith is averaging 15.7 points for the Bulldogs. Elijah Morgan is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Citadel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 66.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

