Tripp and Wofford host East Tennessee State

Wofford Terriers (13-10, 6-4 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (12-11, 4-6 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford takes on the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Corey Tripp scored 27 points in Wofford’s 88-86 overtime win over the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Buccaneers have gone 7-3 in home games. East Tennessee State is 5-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Terriers have gone 6-4 against SoCon opponents. Wofford ranks fifth in the SoCon with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyler Filewich averaging 3.3.

East Tennessee State is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Wofford allows to opponents. Wofford averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game East Tennessee State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Seymour is averaging 15.3 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Ebby Asamoah is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

Tripp is averaging 16.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Terriers. Jackson Sivills is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Wofford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 38.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

