Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Trio leads Alabama A&M…

Trio leads Alabama A&M to 60-50 victory over Grambling

The Associated Press

February 12, 2024, 11:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Cameron Tucker and Omari Peek-Green scored 14 points apiece, Chad Moodie added a double-double and Alabama A&M topped Grambling 60-50 on Monday night.

Tucker and Peek-Green both had five rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-18, 5-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Moodie finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

The Tigers (11-13, 8-3) were led by Kintavious Dozier’s 11 points. Tra’Michael Moton had nine points and four steals. Jourdan Smith had eight rebounds, five blocks and six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up