Trio helps Oregon cruise to 78-65 victory over Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jadrian Tracey had 20 points, Jackson Shelstad scored 19 and N’Faly Dante added a double-double as…

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jadrian Tracey had 20 points, Jackson Shelstad scored 19 and N’Faly Dante added a double-double as Oregon breezed to a 78-65 victory over Stanford on Thursday night.

Tracey made 8 of 13 shots with four 3-pointers for the Ducks (18-8, 10-5 Pac-12 Conference). Shelstad sank 8 of 13 shots with three 3-pointers, adding seven assists and five rebounds. Dante finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double this season.

Brandon Angel led the Cardinal (12-14, 7-9) with 21 points on 8-for-14 shooting with two 3-pointers. He had six rebounds. Spencer Jones sank four 3-pointers and scored 14.

Tracey buried all of his 3-pointers in the first half, scoring 16 to guide Oregon to a 40-32 advantage. The Ducks never trailed after Tracey hit a 3-pointer for a 13-12 lead with 13:10 remaining.

The Ducks used 3-pointers from Shelstad and Kwame Evans Jr and a Dante layup in an 8-2 run to push the lead to 60-43 with 12:27 left to play. Angel had a 3-pointer and Maxime Reynaud scored in the paint to cap a 10-2 run and Stanford trailed 62-53 with nine minutes to go.

Shelstad and Tracey hit jumpers and Brennan Rigsby buried a 3-pointer in a 7-0 spurt and the Ducks led by 16 with 7:26 remaining. The Cardinal got no closer than 12 from there.

Oregon ended a two-game losing streak at Stanford and picked up just its sixth victory there since 1989, spanning 36 games.

Stanford will host Oregon State on Saturday. Oregon travels to play California on Saturday.

——-

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.