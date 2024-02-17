Tribble and Akron host Buffalo

Akron Zips (18-6, 10-1 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (3-21, 1-10 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Akron Zips (18-6, 10-1 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (3-21, 1-10 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -13.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Akron visits the Buffalo Bulls after Greg Tribble scored 20 points in Akron’s 73-59 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

The Bulls are 1-9 in home games. Buffalo has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Zips have gone 10-1 against MAC opponents. Akron is fourth in the MAC with 13.3 assists per game led by Kaleb Thornton averaging 2.7.

Buffalo scores 67.5 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 64.6 Akron allows. Akron averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Buffalo allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sy Chatman is scoring 18.0 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Bulls. Isaiah Adams is averaging 12.8 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the past 10 games for Buffalo.

Enrique Freeman is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 12.8 rebounds for the Zips. Mikal Dawson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 1-9, averaging 65.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Zips: 8-2, averaging 72.6 points, 36.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.