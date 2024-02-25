Tretout leads Iona against Mount St. Mary’s after 20-point outing

Iona Gaels (13-13, 8-7 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (11-16, 7-9 MAAC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Iona Gaels (13-13, 8-7 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (11-16, 7-9 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -1.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Iona faces the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers after Idan Tretout scored 20 points in Iona’s 78-75 loss to the Rider Broncs.

The Mountaineers have gone 7-4 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s ranks fourth in the MAAC in team defense, giving up 71.4 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Gaels are 8-7 against MAAC opponents. Iona is 7-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Mount St. Mary’s scores 72.4 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 71.3 Iona allows. Iona averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Mount St. Mary’s gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dakota Leffew is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 17.4 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals. Deshayne Montgomery is averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Gaels: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.