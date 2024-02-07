Traore, Manhattan Jaspers take on the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers

Manhattan Jaspers (5-15, 2-9 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (9-13, 5-6 MAAC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Manhattan Jaspers (5-15, 2-9 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (9-13, 5-6 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes Mount St. Mary’s and Manhattan meet on Thursday.

The Mountaineers are 5-3 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Jaspers are 2-9 against conference opponents. Manhattan has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

Mount St. Mary’s is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.7% Manhattan allows to opponents. Manhattan has shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points below the 43.1% shooting opponents of Mount St. Mary’s have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dakota Leffew is averaging 18.1 points, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Mountaineers. Dallas Hobbs is averaging 8.8 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Seydou Traore is averaging 11.7 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Jaspers. Shaquil Bender is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Jaspers: 1-9, averaging 67.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

