Traore, Manhattan Jaspers take on the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers

Manhattan Jaspers (5-15, 2-9 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (9-13, 5-6 MAAC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Manhattan Jaspers (5-15, 2-9 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (9-13, 5-6 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -9.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes Mount St. Mary’s and Manhattan square off on Thursday.

The Mountaineers are 5-3 on their home court. Mount St. Mary’s is 6-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Jaspers are 2-9 in conference games. Manhattan is 3-10 against opponents over .500.

Mount St. Mary’s is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.7% Manhattan allows to opponents. Manhattan averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Mount St. Mary’s allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dakota Leffew averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 18.1 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Dallas Hobbs is shooting 40.0% and averaging 8.8 points over the past 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Shaquil Bender averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Daniel Rouzan is averaging 12 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Manhattan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Jaspers: 1-9, averaging 67.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

