Traore leads Manhattan against Rider after 20-point game

Rider Broncs (9-16, 6-8 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (5-18, 2-12 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Rider Broncs (9-16, 6-8 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (5-18, 2-12 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncs -2.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan plays the Rider Broncs after Seydou Traore scored 20 points in Manhattan’s 73-63 loss to the Iona Gaels.

The Jaspers are 2-7 in home games. Manhattan averages 14.6 assists per game to lead the MAAC, paced by Jaden Winston with 5.0.

The Broncs are 6-8 against MAAC opponents. Rider has a 4-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Manhattan scores 67.0 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 74.6 Rider gives up. Rider averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Manhattan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Winston is averaging 8.7 points, five assists and 2.3 steals for the Jaspers. Daniel Rouzan is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

Mervin James is scoring 18.5 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Broncs. TJ Weeks Jr. is averaging 11.3 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the past 10 games for Rider.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 1-9, averaging 69.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Broncs: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.