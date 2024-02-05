Traore and No. 22 BYU host No. 23 Oklahoma

BYU Cougars (16-5, 4-4 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (16-6, 4-5 Big 12) Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

BYU Cougars (16-5, 4-4 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (16-6, 4-5 Big 12)

Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 BYU takes on the No. 23 Oklahoma Sooners after Fousseyni Traore scored 24 points in BYU’s 86-73 victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Sooners have gone 11-2 in home games. Oklahoma is eighth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 37.2 rebounds. Jalon Moore paces the Sooners with 6.0 boards.

The Cougars are 4-4 against conference opponents. BYU is second in college basketball with 20.1 assists per game led by Dallin Hall averaging 5.0.

Oklahoma makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than BYU has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). BYU averages 12.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.1 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Oklahoma allows.

The Sooners and Cougars square off Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is averaging 10.1 points and six rebounds for the Sooners. Javian McCollum is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

Jaxson Robinson is averaging 13.8 points for the Cougars. Trevin Knell is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 79.3 points, 37.4 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.